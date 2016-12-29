Banners hang from Sears' flagship store in the Loop on Jan. 22, 2014 in Chicago, Ill. - Scott Olson/Getty Images

Sears hasn’t had a lot of good news to share lately. But yesterday, after announcing it would be closing about 30 Sears and Kmart locations, the struggling retailer also announced it got a new $200 million line of credit that will help it stay afloat. If you read a little closer, though, you’ll see the investor is from its major shareholder, who likely wants to keep stores open while selling off the company’s assets.

