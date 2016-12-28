- Christiaan Colen/Flickr

Insider trading depends on getting access to inside information, and as more and more information is digitized, hackers are finding a new way to make a profit. That’s what allegedly happened in a case announced Tuesday by the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, which charges three Chinese traders with hacking into two law firms’ records in 2014 and 2015, stealing emails and then using the info therein to make profitable trades. Georgia Quinn of iDisclose and Matthew Schwartz of Boies Schiller and Flexner talked to us about the rise of this new type of cybercrime, which may be hard to prevent.

