Pilot models of Uber self-driving cars. - ANGELO MERENDINO/AFP/Getty Images

The ride-sharing company Uber has steered its self-driving car tests over to Arizona.

The move comes after the California DMV revoked registrations for the vehicles, because Uber started testing them in San Francisco without the proper permits.

Arizona’s governor invited Uber to do the tests in his state. So what does Arizona stand to gain from giving Uber the green light?

Arizona’s governor is hailing Uber’s move as a triumph of the state’s friendly business climate over California’s bureaucracy.

Kevin Biesty, who works on policy for the state’s Department of Transportation, said Arizona’s pitch is part of a broader strategy to lure tech startups from other states. But some analysts say the Uber move isn’t that big a deal, with only 16 cars being tested at the moment.

