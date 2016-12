Key cabinet nominees, top row, from left: Rex Tillerson, secretary of state; Tom Price, health secretary; and Rick Perry, energy secretary. Second row: Betsy DeVos, education secretary; Wilbur Ross, commerce secretary; and Steven Mnuchin, treasury secretary. - STAFF/AFP/Getty Images

Many of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet nominees are incredibly wealthy people — that means incredible potential for conflicts of interest. Some Senate Democrats are pushing for more information about them before they're confirmed.

Click the audio player above for the full story, and then explore more business and industry ties here.