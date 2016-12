President Barack Obama addresses the Greater Boston Labor Council last September. During that month, Obama first signed an executive order that would give the employees of federal contractors paid sick leave. - MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Starting in the new year, federal contractors must begin offering employees up to seven days paid sick leave. The Obama administration executive order is expected to affect the leave of nearly 600,000 workers who currently have nothing.

