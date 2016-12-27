Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2016/12/27/business/revamping-billion-dollar-brand-cinnabon-0/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

If you traveled through an airport this holiday season, you may not have seen a Cinnabon in your terminal. Seems weird, right? Cinnabon, makers of those large, gooey cinnamon rolls, once had about 160 airport locations, according to Cinnabon President Joe Guith. These days, the company only has 16 airport locations.

Cinnabon is much more focused on updating its stores to attract millennial consumers — everything from its appearance to replacing cash registers with iPads and updating its logo. Parent company Focus Brands has also announced its plans to expand Cinnabon to China.

