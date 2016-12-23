Coal falls off a conveyor belt as it's off loaded from trucks from local coal mines at the Savage Energy Terminal on August 26, 2016 in Price, Utah. - George Frey/Getty Images

The world price for coal is way up this year, which has had many companies rethinking current plans. One global mining company has reversed its emergency fire-sale, after its stock went up nearly 300 percent.

Another mining giant is back to paying dividends to investors, and yet another is plowing money back into mines. But can the price rally last? And what does it mean for U.S. coal mining companies, and their workers?

