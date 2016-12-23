By Molly Wood
December 23, 2016 | 7:11 PM
Packages are stored at the Amazon electronic commerce company's logistics center in San Fernando de Henares, near Madrid, on the eve of 'Black Friday', on November 24, 2016.
I think most of us can agree that the holidays in this modern era involve a lot of cardboard boxes. Right? My recycle bin is already full of Amazon boxes.

Okay, so here's how to get rid of those boxes AND do a good thing:

This year Amazon is participating in a Goodwill program called the Give Back Box.

You pack up the stuff you want to donate in an Amazon box, print out a shipping label for free and take it to the post office to send it to Goodwill as a donation.

The program includes other retailers like REI and Overstock . But having Amazon on board, well, that's a recycling program I can definitely get behind.

Let the donations roll in!

