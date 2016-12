SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 04: Pichai Sundararajan, known as Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google Inc. speaks during an event to introduce Google Pixel phone and other Google products on October 4, 2016. - Ramin Talaie/Getty Images

The CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, has said he wants the company to be "A.I. First," but what exactly does that mean? Gideon Lewis-Kraus looks at that question and more in his piece in the New York Times Magazine, "The Great A.I. Awakening."

Kai Ryssdal spoke with Lewis-Kraus about how Google's Translate product was vastly improved using artificial intelligence, and how cats are involved.

