Pensioners take part in an anti-austerity demonstration in central Athens on December 15, 2016. - ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images

Italy is on the verge of bailing out its indebted banks, and struggling Greece is locked in battle with its creditors. We’re nearly a decade on from the beginnings of the global financial crisis, and debt crises keep popping up. It’s not just Europe, either. Around the world, government, bank, corporate and household debt have exploded since the crisis. That means there are new hot spots and big questions about what still needs to be done about global debt.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.