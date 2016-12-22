By Dan Gorenstein
December 22, 2016
Some hospitals are having trouble recruiting front line staff like home health aides and medical assistants. A report from the White House suggests hospitals develop deeper relationships with community colleges to better tailor curriculum to meet employer needs. Over the next decade, the Bureau of Labor Statistics expects health and social service jobs to grow at three times the rate of overall employment.

