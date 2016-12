Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2016/12/22/economy/mid-day-update/122216-mid-day-update/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The government has revised its calculation of economic growth for the third quarter of the year. What does that mean for the quarter we’re in now? What about next year given the new administration? Plus, the challenges of self-driving car technology, the increasing demand for hospital workers, and the president-elect’s newest advisers.