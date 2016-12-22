A trader at the Chicago Board Options Exchange. - Scott Olson/Getty Images

There’s another estimate due out for third-quarter Gross Domestic Product on Thursday. The last estimate, which came out late November, was 3.2 percent. As 2016 winds down, what do economists think might be in store for U.S. economic growth in 2017?

A lot of uncertainties in the mix: the Trump presidency, including possible trade realignments, changes to immigration policy, tax cuts.

What factors are economists looking at as they make their forecasts? The Conference Board was already forecasting higher growth for 2017. Now, it says GDP may be even higher, thanks to market strength since the November election.

