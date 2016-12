Jayla, aged 4, plays with a 'My Friend Cayla' doll at Hamleys toy shop in London, England. The doll connects to smart devices using Bluetooth and can interact with users. - Rob Stothard/Getty Images

Consumer groups are warning that certain toys could be invading children’s privacy. Internet-connected, interactive dolls listen to and record children’s voices, often without their parents’ knowledge. The groups filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission to ban the toys. Now they’re asking stores not to sell them.

