The government is reducing Social Security payments for older Americans because of unpaid student loans. As a result, the Department of Education reclaimed about $171 million last year. We'll also look at the markets' current optimism — along with the risks that come with a rosy outlook — and a line of interactive dolls that consumer advocates say could invade children's privacy.