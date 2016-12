Artists perform during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games at Maracana Stadium on September 7, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. - Friedemann Vogel/Getty Images

NBCUniversal is launching an Olympic television channel in summer 2017 in a joint venture with the U.S. and International Olympic Committees. The company is hoping to capitalize on its $8 billion commitment to secure all media rights associated with the Olympics in the U.S. through the year 2032. The question is, will this channel’s programming be able to lure the unplugged and create a base of new loyal fans?

